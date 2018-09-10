MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- All northbound lanes are closed on Georgia Avenue (MD 97) between Hewitt Lane and Ralph Road in Silver Spring, Maryland after a serious pedestrian crash caused several injuries to multiple people.

At least one person is critically injured, five were transported to the hospital and two others were evaluated as a result of the crash, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The driver of the passenger vehicle stayed on scene.

The accident happened in front of Rita's near Wendy Lane and Georgia Avenue. Commuters should expect major delays if they are traveling in the area. If you can, avoid the area.

No additional information has been released at this time.

PHOTOS: Multiple people injured after serious pedestrian crash in Montgomery County

© 2018 WUSA