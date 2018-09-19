JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Officials are investigating the report of a bomb threat that was reported at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning.

The 11th Wing's security forces were alerted to the bomb threat by the pedestrian gate off Allentown Rd. around 7:34 a.m.

The all clear was given just before 9:30 a.m. after the explosive ordnance disposal personnel responded to investigate. They determined there was no threat to personnel or property.

President Donald Trump was set to take off from the base Wednesday morning.

Joint Base Andrews is a United States military facility located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

