4 Spirit Airlines flight attendants transported after reported medical emergency at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Several emergency crews were at the scene of a reported medical emergency at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday morning, according to our CBS partners in Baltimore.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the reported Baltimore-bound Spirit airline flight from Minneapolis with several passengers sick on board, officials said.

Flight 614 landed safely at BWI after the reported medical emergency.

Out of an abundance of caution, four flight attendants were evaluated at the scene, Spirit Airlines officials said. The flight attendants were then transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Other passengers on board did not seek medical attention, Spirit Airlines officials said.

Read the full statement provided by Spirit Airlines below:

“It’s important to note there is no evidence this incident has any connection to COVID-19, and none of the Guests and Spirit Team Members showed any symptoms of COVID-19,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement to our CBS partners in Baltimore. “Out of an abundance of caution, first responders transported four flight attendants for evaluation. None of the guests needed medical attention.”

The plane is scheduled to undergo several maintenance checks and deep cleaning, officials said.