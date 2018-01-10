WASHINGTON -- A full size replica of Air Force One made its way down the Potomac River Monday morning and to the National Harbor.

The 747 plane is part of an exhibit, which opens October 19 and is expected to remain through the holiday season. The Air Force One Experience came from Rhode Island where it was made.

The purpose of the 90-minute experience is to educate children about democracy. Visitors can expect to see artifacts from presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, along with items from presidents who traveled by air.

