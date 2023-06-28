Police: Driver leaves after deadly hit-and-run in car with 'AIN'T SKEERED' written across windshield

Investigators say the car hit a 30-year-old man on a motorcycle before it crashed into another car and sped away.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a car they say was used in a deadly hit-and-run in Clinton earlier this month.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 5:15 p.m. on June 13.

When officers arrived, they learned a Ford Crown Victoria crossed the double yellow line and hit 30-year-old Michael Robinson Jr. while he was riding his motorcycle. The car then hit another vehicle before speeding away, police say.

Robinson was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He died two weeks later.

Detectives with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit released images of the car they say was used in the deadly hit-and-run, as well as the person behind the wheel.

Investigators say the car involved had the words “AIN’T SKEERED” in white lettering across the top portion of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Those who wish to remain anonymous may reach out through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.