FT. WASHINGTON, Md.- As we celebrate women who have survived breast cancer and give hope to those fighting it, a local mom and survivor is reminding people about the importance of early detection because it saved her life.

If there is one think Linda Wilkerson will not forget, it's her annual checkup with the doctor. She takes it seriously and encourages friends and family to do the same.

"Please don't let fear stop you from getting your normal checkups to ensure that you're okay," said Linda Wilkerson, who had three scares before she was diagnosed four years ago with breast cancer. "I would get my mammograms every year, every year like clockwork."

The exams were always part of her routine and so were a few scares that came with it over a 10-year period.

COMING UP: Our #StillStanding series continues as we celebrate #breastcancer survivors & highlight the importance of early detection. Ahead- hear from a local mom who had three scares before she was diagnosed & how #earlydetection saved her life. #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/quxo4hYdtc — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) October 17, 2018

Wilkerson had a history of mammograms with abnormalities, then biopsies that came back normal.

"After going through it about 3 or 4 times, I thought 'ok, this is kind of my routine,'" said Wilkerson, who candidly explained her thought process before the diagnosis.

Her first scare was in 2004, the same year her mother died of lung cancer. They were very close.

"I knew I had some additional testing to do, but I was focused on my mother, " she said, as fragile memories of her mother's final moments flowed through her mind.

Doctors told Wilkerson that her mom had only six months to live at the time, but she died three days later.

Her sudden death came as thoughts lingered about whether Wilkerson had breast cancer.

"It was very stressful even though I kept praying and praying," she admitted, but said she held onto faith and was grateful for family support.

The biopsy she eventually got turned out normal, but 10 years later in June of 2014 a visit to the doctor did not. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

" I was numb, I was holding onto my husband," she said. " We knew it wasn't good news when we got back from vacation and the doctor called and asked that my husband and I come in."

Wilkerson had 18 treatments of chemotherapy and up to 30 rounds of radiation, which was in addition to a lumpectomy on each breast.

In 2015, she was cancer-free.

"You know how they say it take a village to raise a child," Wilkerson asked. " It takes a village to help someone going through cancer or any other devastating news like that."

Wilkerson is doing well while helping her 93-year-old mother-in-law, who has breast cancer, fight through it.

Every month, she calls other friends and family members to remind them about checkups and breast self-exams.

She has always been a big fan of Andrea Roane's Buddy Check 9 program, which focused on early detection and prevention.

For instructions on how to conduct a breast self-exam, click here.

© 2018 WUSA