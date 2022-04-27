Gov. Hogan announces new affordable housing package, creating thousands of new affordable units in Maryland

The package is expected to create 6,000 affordable, new units statewide.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that a new affordable housing package is set to roll out, which will include a flurry of financing tools and new programs opening access to more affordable units across the state.

The package is expected to create a total of 6,000 units and preserve more than 22,000. The development comes amid rising construction costs and interest rates across the state.

“To continue to build on these accomplishments, we are meeting the challenges created during the pandemic head-on with a responsive set of tools to address shortfalls and create new housing opportunities," Hogan said.

In addition, in order to address the shortfalls for affordable housing projects, the administration has also announced the following updates and new programs: