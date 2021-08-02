Police: 74-year-old man charged in series of indecent exposures; there could be more victims

Steven Hirsch Eisen has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure at several locations in Kensington.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A Maryland man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure, according to Montgomery County Police (MCPD).

Steven Hirsch Eisen, 74, of Silver Spring, was identified by MCPD as the man who possibly committed these crimes at several locations in Kensington, Maryland.

Eissen acknowledged in an interview with police his involvement in the indecent exposure incidents, according to MCPD.

The investigation began back in Nov. 2020, when officers began to investigate several reports of indecent exposure happening in Kensington, said county police.

Police added that the victims involved said the suspect would get their attention and expose himself to them from public areas in Kensington.

Montgomery County Police said one of the most recent incidents involving Eisen happened on July 5 at around 5:41 p.m. in the area of 3900 block of Ferrara Drive.

74-Year-Old Suspect Charged in Series of Indecent Exposure; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concernhttps://t.co/b8yQsmyc2E pic.twitter.com/j1GCXWzWwI — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 2, 2021

Montgomery County Police wrote in a news release that the victims observed the suspect exposing himself to them and touching himself inappropriately in a public area.

The victims and witnesses provided officers with a physical description of the suspect who fled the scene prior to officers arriving on the scene.

In another exposure incident, on July 6, officers from the 4th District Community Action Team located a man matching the physical and the clothing description of the suspect. Officers stopped the individual and identified him as Steven Hirsch Eisen, stated police.

In the release from Montgomery County Police, on July 16, officers from the 4th District Community Action Team obtained an arrest warrant for Eisen. This is when officers charged him with the June 2 and July 5 indecent exposures in Montgomery County.

Eisen was arrested on July 20 and transported to the 4th District police station where he was interviewed by detectives from the 4th District Investigative Section. He was then transported to the Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, said Montgomery County Police.

Based on the above incidents, detectives believe that there may be additional victims of indecent exposure by Eisen that have not contacted police.