BETHESDA, Md. -- "Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined a letter of support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault while they were both in high school.

Like Ford, Louis-Dreyfus is an alumna of Holton-Arms School, all all-girls school in Bethesda, Maryland. Loius-Dreyfus graduated in 1979.

She announced that she had signed the open letter on Twitter Monday night.

I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter. https://t.co/5ssttu9uzT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 17, 2018

Earlier Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee moved to postpone the confirmation vote for Kavanaugh, which had been scheduled for Thursday.

Now, Ford and Kavanaugh will both testify in a public hearing on Monday.

The letter is already signed by over 200 alumnae of the school from the most recent class all the way to the class of 1967.

“Dr. Blasey Ford's experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves,” the letter reads.

Ford alleged, first in a letter, then in an article to The Washington Post on Sunday, that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a party in high school.

One of Kavanaugh’s friends was in the room and Kavanaugh covered her mouth to stop her from screaming, she said. She said she managed to escape once Kavanaugh’s friend, identified as Mark Judge, jumped on top of them.

