Officials: Abortion access will see safe spaces in Prince George's County, Baltimore

Braveboy and Mosby said they will not prosecute anyone involved in receiving, conducting or facilitating an abortion regardless of local or federal decisions.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland officials announced Wednesday their commitment to protecting a woman's right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

The announcement comes ahead of the much-anticipated Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion.

Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy along with Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said their respective jurisdictions will be safe spaces for any woman seeking an abortion.

"We're sending the message - not only throughout the state of Maryland, but throughout the country - that State's Attorney Braveboy and State's Attorney Mosby stand for women everywhere," Braveboy said. "This is a basic human right."

In accordance with state law, they said that they will not prosecute any person or health care provider involved in receiving, conducting or facilitating an abortion regardless of any decision announced on the local or federal levels.

"As the current state's attorney for Baltimore city, let me be very clear: We will not tolerate any violence that seeks to harm or harass any individual or medical provider associated with abortions and we stand ready to respond forcefully to ensure the law is followed and applied," Mosby said.

She added that her prosecutors have been instructed to "pay special attention" to alleged crimes that have to do with abortion.

"I will not stand idly by and allow any members of our community to invoke fear, to threaten or harass or inflict violence against those seeking refuge for making personal medical decisions," she said. "We will protect a fundamental right to choose, even if the court does not."

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland also spoke at the press conference.

"I'm proud to stand with these two women leaders," Karen Nelson said.