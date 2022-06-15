Baby rabbits found abandoned in Burtonsville Park

Police say they are "hop-timistic" that they will find homes.

Animal control workers in Montgomery County are searching for a home for several bunnies after they were found abandoned in the woods of a park in Burtonsville Tuesday night.

Maryland National Capital Park Police tweeted photos of the rabbits, saying officers responded to a report of the domesticated baby rabbits being found in Columbia Local Park.

Responding officers found the rabbits and transferred them to the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Police said they are "hop-timistic" they will find homes.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is closed on Wednesdays. Those interested in adopting the rabbits should contact the center during normal business hours at (240) 773-5900.

Rabbits often wind up in shelters when owners lives’ change – or they realize rabbits are a bit more work than expected: house bunnies can live for a decade or more, need hours of exercise, and can be quite particular, according to Beth Woolbright, interim executive director of The House Rabbit Society.