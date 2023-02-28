x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Sheriff: 9-year-old found in possession of a knife, threatens to harm classmate in Charles Co.

The student cannot be charged in this case due to their age, the sheriff's office said.

More Videos

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 9-year-old student brought a knife to class and allegedly threatened to harm another student at an elementary school in Waldorf, Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Students at Diggs Elementary School in Charles County notified school staff that another student, age 9, was in possession of an exacto knife and had threatened to harm a classmate, the sheriff's office said.

That knife has since been recovered by school administrators and the school resource office has initiated an investigation.

Police say the student cannot be charged in this case due to their age, however, the school resource officer has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to get the incident on the record and to offer services as needed.

Charles County Public Schools is handling the case administratively.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

The following photo of the exacto knife brought to school on Tuesday was taken by officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and shared with the public:

Credit: CCSO

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Metro police officer cut with a knife in altercation at Columbia Heights Metro Station

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out