Sheriff: 9-year-old found in possession of a knife, threatens to harm classmate in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 9-year-old student brought a knife to class and allegedly threatened to harm another student at an elementary school in Waldorf, Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Students at Diggs Elementary School in Charles County notified school staff that another student, age 9, was in possession of an exacto knife and had threatened to harm a classmate, the sheriff's office said.

That knife has since been recovered by school administrators and the school resource office has initiated an investigation.

Police say the student cannot be charged in this case due to their age, however, the school resource officer has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to get the incident on the record and to offer services as needed.

Charles County Public Schools is handling the case administratively.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

