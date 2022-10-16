9 year old hospitalized, accidentally shoots himself in District Heights

The boy got ahold of his parent's gun, according to police, and he ultimately suffered a graze wound.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George's County boy was hospitalized Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, according to police.

The 9-year-old was hospitalized after he got ahold of a parent's gun in the 8500 block of Ritchboro Road in District Heights, a spokesperson from the police department said. The boy ultimately suffered a graze wound.

Police have not confirmed any other details about the Sunday incident.

According to HealthyKids.org, families who keep guns in the home are advised to be sure to keep guns unloaded and locked up in cabinets, safes, gun vaults or storage cases, and to always lock bullets in a place separate from the gun.

Families should also consider using a gun lock and hiding the keys or passcode to the locked storage, as detailed on the website that provides doctor-reviewed advice on physical, emotional and behavioral topics.

The website also advises parents to talk to their children about guns and the dangers that can come from them, even if they are not gun owners.