3 adults, 6 kids, rescued from stranded boat at The National Harbor

OXON HILL, Md. — A 45-foot boat was found stranded one mile south of the National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

The vessel had nine people onboard, including six children. Of the nine people, thankfully no one onboard was injured. The passengers’ identities have not been released.

The incident occurred on a sunny Saturday morning and quickly turned into a life-threatening situation. As the boat began to take on water, panic began to sink in.

The U.S. Coast Guard, D.C. Fire, and Prince George’s County Fire Department coordinated together to pull off this rescue operation. The teams managed to bring all passengers back to shore unharmed.

Thanks to the efforts of first responders, this story has a happy ending.