ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- Howard County Fire Department said eight people were transported to hospitals with injuries after a deck collapsed on Saturday night.
Officials were called to a mass casualty incident in the 4900 block of Bonnie Branch Road around 4:30 Satuday afternoon after callers reported about 20 people were on a deck and it collapsed to the ground.
More than 40 firefighters and additional medical officials responded to the incident. Three adult patients were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the other adult patients were taken to another local hospital.
Non of the patients suffered life-threatening injuries.
