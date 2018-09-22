ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- Howard County Fire Department said eight people were transported to hospitals with injuries after a deck collapsed on Saturday night.

Officials were called to a mass casualty incident in the 4900 block of Bonnie Branch Road around 4:30 Satuday afternoon after callers reported about 20 people were on a deck and it collapsed to the ground.

Units on location of a #MassCasualty incident - deck collapse | 4900 block Bonnie Branch Road in #EllicottCity | Multiple patients transported to local hospitals pic.twitter.com/ktPOoiEqAn — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) September 22, 2018

More than 40 firefighters and additional medical officials responded to the incident. Three adult patients were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the other adult patients were taken to another local hospital.

Non of the patients suffered life-threatening injuries.

