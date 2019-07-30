PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County, Md. resident was reunited with his lost American flag that's been in his family for three decades.

The flag was found in a shattered case in the middle of the street on Central Avenue by a concerned resident. That resident was Tom Jarrett. He took the flag to the Prince George's County Police Department so the flag could be reunited with its rightful owner.

On Tuesday, the owner of the flag, 79-year-old William Holley, was able to take the flag home. He is the surviving family of a United States Army Veteran who fought in World War I.

The flag was given to the man's family when their beloved WWI Veteran passed away.

