7 people displaced after car collides with College Park home

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management will be assisting the seven people who have been displaced due to the collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Seven people have been displaced from their home after a car struck a house in College Park on Friday morning.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department were sent to a home on Seminole Street, off of Baltimore Avenue, just before 9:20 a.m. to conduct a collapse investigation. When they arrived at the scene they found a car in a single-family home.

The fire department shared a photo of the car into the house on social media. In the image a white vehicle is seen on top of dark-colored car, and on its side. A tree is also shown -- broken and laying against the vehicles. The side of the house appears to be dented due to the collision.

As a result of the car going into the home, two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

Approx 9:18am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 6200 block of Seminole St in College Park for a collapse investigation. On scene crews found a car into a single-family home. 2 patients transported w/minor injuries. @PGCountyOEM to assist 7 displaced. pic.twitter.com/9an1z5plSA — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) September 22, 2023

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management will be assisting the seven people who have been displaced due to the collision.

No information has been released at this time about what caused the vehicle to collide with the home.