GERMANTOWN, Md. -- Seven people are injured, including two children after a special needs school bus and two other vehicles crashed in Germantown, Maryland Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The crash happened at Gunners Branch Road and Frederick Road. Emergency crews are currently evaluating seven people with injuries. Officials said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash -- the school bus, SUV and car.

Frederick Road is closed between Middlebrook Rd. and Scenery Dr.

No additional information has been released at this time.

