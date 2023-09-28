Police searching for 6 teens connected to armed carjacking on Lockwood Dr. in Silver Spring

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the group. On Friday, September 22, 2023 officers responded to calls of an armed carjacking on Lockwood Dr

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for six robbers in connection to a carjacking in Silver Spring.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the group. On Friday, September 22, 2023, officers responded to calls of an armed carjacking on Lockwood Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Reports say the victim of the robbery was parking their car when a gray 4-door sedan pulled up behind them and blocked them from pulling away. Two people jumped out of the car, ran up to the victim, and flashed their guns. The victim was then forced out of their car as the thieves drove away with the car.

Officers in the area recognized the red Toyota Highlander and the gray sedan speeding down New Hampshire Avenue as they were fleeing the scene. Once the description came in of the stolen car, officers attempted a traffic stop. However, the robbers didn’t obey and kept going. They weren’t arrested.

Surveillance video shows the group using the victim’s credit card at a Capitol Heights gas station, a few hours later. This video shows the suspects' faces inside the gas station.

The car was recovered on Monday, September 25, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. It had severe damage to the front end and detectives believe the robbers could have been injured in the accident.