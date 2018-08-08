FORT MEADE, Md. -- Six people who were setting up for the National Night Out in Fort Meade experienced residual effects after there were a number of lightning strikes in the area Tuesday evening.

Fort Meade officials decided to cancel the event due to extreme weather on Tuesday. Officials said crews were setting up for the event while there were several lightning strikes in the area.

Officials said the six people experienced tingling and mild headaches. Emergency Management evaluated each person. Five of them were released on site, authorities said. A man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is the second year in a row that the event had to be canceled.

© 2018 WUSA