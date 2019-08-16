WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police-Animal Services Division (ASD) removed 59 dogs, three cats, and two turtles from a home in Dickerson on Aug. 13.

Officials said in a release they began their investigation into the home in the 20400 block of Beallsville Road after getting a tip about a dog from the house that was euthanized for its "poor condition."

Animal Services officers did an inspection and welfare check and saw the home was in poor condition. They then did a search and seizure at the residence to remove the animals.

One of the dogs taken had a microchip registered to a different owner who reported it missing two years ago. That dog was reunited with its original owner.

The other animals will stay in the care of ASD, officials said. They plan to send out another update when their investigation is finished.

