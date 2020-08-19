x
Howard County emergency workers rescue child trapped in gun safe

The 5-year-old child was evaluated and was in good spirits following the rescue.
Credit: Howard Co Fire & EMS
Howard County emergency workers rescued a 5-year-old who was trapped in a gun safe.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Emergency workers in Howard County worked to rescue a 5-year-old child who was stuck inside a gun safe on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews from Howard County were called to the scene just after noon and arrived to find the child locked inside the large gun safe.

During the extrication of the child, crews monitored the air inside the safe and eventually got inside the safe by going through the rear wall of the safe, Howard County Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

It's not clear how the child ended up inside the gun safe.

Emergency workers said the child was evaluated following the rescue and was in good spirits.

Additional details were not immediately available as of Wednesday morning.

There are safe storage laws on the books in Maryland, which make it against the law to have guns accessible to children.  

A 2018 national survey of gun owners published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the majority of gun owners keep their guns unlocked. 

