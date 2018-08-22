DARNESTOWN, Md. -- The rain may have slowed down, but business was still booming for Montgomery County rescue crews overnight, who were able to help five people from vehicles stuck in flooded roads early Wednesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Kelvin Thomas, the rescues began around 1:00 a.m. when three people needed help from a flooded vehicle stuck on Quince Orchard Rd. at Damson Drive in Darnestown.

Another driver was rescued from a car swept off the roadway in the 12200 block of S. Glen Rd. in Potomac.

The last person rescued was stuck in high water on Scott Drve at Hurley Ave. in Darnestown.

Chief Thomas says everyone who was rescued were uninjured.

© 2018 WUSA