Maryland

3 adults, 3 kids hurt in crash in Aspen Hill area of Silver Spring

Connecticut Avenue is closed in both directions at Atherton Drive because of the multi-vehicle crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Six people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring Thursday morning.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of Connecticut Avenue in the Aspen Hill area of Silver Spring in Montgomery County. 

Piringer said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Six people, including three juveniles, were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, and one person had to be extricated from wreckage. One juvenile has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Connecticut Avenue is closed in both directions as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

Additional details were not made immediately available. This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn more.

