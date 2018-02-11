DAMASCUS, Md. -- Two more students who attend Damascus High School were charged with rape after an incident that reportedly happened on campus after school on Halloween in a male locker room. A total of five students have now been charged.

Montgomery County police said the sexual assaults happened after school dismissal and involved three suspects and four male victims, who are all Damascus High School students.

All of the juvenile suspects were taken into custody. They are being charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of attempted second-degree rape, police said.

On Friday night, police announced the charges of two additional students. One student is being charged with three counts of second-degree rape and the other has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree rape.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

