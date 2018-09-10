MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- Four students were transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a serious crash closed all lanes of northbound Georgia Avenue (MD 97) between Hewitt Lane and Ralph Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, Montgomery County police said.

Around 7 a.m, police received a call for a serious pedestrian crash. It was a cloudy, warm morning when four students, between 14 and 15 years old, were waiting on the sidewalk for the bus to take them to Kennedy High School.

Police said a blue Ford and a white Volks Wagon collided northbound on Georgia Avenue, causing the Volks Wagon to leave the roadway and hit the students.

The driver of the Volks Wagon was taken to the hospital and the other driver remained on the scene. Following the collision, a yellow school bus approached the scene, but it was not involved in the collision. Police left the bus inside the caution tape, so it would not affect any of the evidence being collected.

Officials are still waiting to learn the condition of those transported to the hospital and will provide an update as soon as they have that information.

Commuters should expect major delays if they are traveling in that direction. If you can, avoid the area.

