GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Four people were stabbed at an Extended Stay America in Gaithersburg on Sunday.

The stabbing occurred around noon at the 200 block of Professional Place in Gaithersburg.

Four people were transported for their injuries. Of those four, two had serious injuries and two more were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.

It appears one of the injured may be the alleged attacker.

Police say the public is not at risk.

