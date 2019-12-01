ACCOKEEK, Md. — There was another accident along a dangerous stretch of Indian Head Highway in Accokeek, Md. on Friday night.

The accident involved four vehicles and four people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people involved in the accident were flown to the hospital in a helicopter. Police say the injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The stretch of road is now a focus for leaders in Prince George's County, stepping up police patrols and enforcement as they try to cut down on the number of accidents like this one.