4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi, near Buck Lodge Middle School, for a crash involving four pedestrians.

At the scene, firefighters said all four people were taken the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Authorities said one person is hospitalized in critical condition, the other three people struck had injuries described as "non-critical." It is not clear if the person in critical condition is an adult or child.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and whether any charges will be filed against the driver.

This comes after new federal data suggests traffic deaths in the D.C. region are on the rise.