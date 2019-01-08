HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 38-year-old man was shot to death outside of his home in Hyattsville, Maryland early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 3:40 a.m. police were called to the 4600 block of Burlington Road for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Dante Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Officials said the shooting does not appear to be random. Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

