A man died and another person was rushed to the hospital on Friday following an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

Firefighters found a generator running inside of the Rockville home.

While it is not clear if the home had working CO detectors, here are three things you need to know about the lethal gas.

First, carbon monoxide is sometimes called ‘the silent killer’ because it is a poisonous gas that has no color, smell, or taste.

The chemicals make it hard for blood to carry oxygen.

According to Montgomery County, more than 500 people die from it every year in the United States.

Secondly, Maryland is one of 38 states and the District of Columbia that require CO detectors in some living spaces as a part of state law or some sort of regulation.

That information is according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In certain homes in Maryland, you must have carbon monoxide alarms outside of each sleeping area or within a certain distance of equipment that produces the gas.

Lastly, CO alarms can be purchased from many big box stores, such as, Wal-Mart, Target, and Home Depot.

The units can range anywhere from $20 to $50 each.

When you go to install the alarm, firefighters advised that users should (1) put the alarm at least 15 feet away from the appliances, (2) make sure nothing is covering or blocking it, and (3) do not put the detector in dead air spaces, next to windows or doors.

First responders have not released the name of the person who died yet.

