3 teens charged in attempted armed carjacking

When the teens were detained police found a black BB gun and three ski masks in a book bag.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested and charged three 14-year-olds who are accused of an attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Maryland Ave. just before noon on Monday for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. Officials said that while a woman was walking from her parked 2019 Toyota Rav4, three teens wearing black ski masks approached her.

One of the teens ran to the woman and pushed her which resulted in her hitting her head on a concrete pillar and falling to the ground, according to officers. While the victim was on the ground, the teen allegedly stood over her with a black gun and ordered the victim to give up her car keys.

As this all happened, the woman caught the attention of nearby witnesses after she began to scream, according to police. As a result, the teens ran as witnesses came to help the victim.

Witnesses attempted to follow the teens and captured photos of them. One of the teens then turned to point a gun at the witnesses near the intersection of East Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way, according to officials.

An officer from the Rockville City Police Department saw the teens near route 355 and East Gude Drive around 30 minutes later, according to officials.

After more officers responded to the area, the teens were detained and police found a black BB gun and three ski masks in a book bag.

The teens were taken to the Montgomery County Police Department Headquarters for processing and were all charged with armed carjacking and first-degree assault. The teens were ultimately released to their parent's custody under "community detention" after the Department of Juvenile Services was consulted, according to officials.

WATCH NEXT: DC Uber driver narrowly escapes being shot after attempted carjacking

3 young, armed carjackers were allegedly aiming for the rideshare driver and shot one of their own. DC police still looking for the suspects.