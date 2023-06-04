Police: Three 15-year-old boys charged after armed carjacking in Maryland

The Prince George's County Police Department has charged 35 juveniles in carjacking cases so far this year.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have charged multiple teenagers in connection to an armed carjacking in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's Carjacking Interdiction Unit, three 15-year-olds and an 18-year-old man face multiple charges stemming from a carjacking reported on Wednesday.

Officers say they were called to the 8000 block of James Street just before 6:15 p.m. The victim told police they had just been carjacked.

Around three hours later, officers saw the reportedly stolen car not far away and attempted to pull the driver over. A chase began, but it lasted briefly before everyone in the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran.

The four suspects were later taken into custody after a search involving police, K-9 officers and the Guardian helicopter. Police claim to have also found a handgun near the area the suspects were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Zaquan Graham and three 15-year-old boys.

One of the 15-year-old boys has been charged with armed carjacking. The remaining three suspects are charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and handgun-related offenses. The teens have been charged as juveniles.

The Prince George's County Police Department has charged 35 juveniles in carjacking cases so far this year. Twenty-two adults have been charged as of April 6.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.