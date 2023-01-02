3 teens accused of using USB cord to steal car in Prince George's Co.

The method of using a USB cord to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais has been on the rise since instructional videos appeared on social media.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three teenage boys after officers say the teens used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers stopped the stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m.

Officers say the car had been reported stolen from a nearby area. Inside the stolen car, police found two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy. Also discovered in the car was a USB charging cord, which investigators believe was used to start the stolen Kia.

The method of using a USB cord to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais has been on the rise since instructional videos appeared on social media. The Highway Loss Data Institute says the cars being targeted are because the keys lack computer chips for theft "immobilizer" systems.

The three teens face multiple charges, including theft, unlawful removal of a motor vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. They have since been released to a guardian.

Kia and Hyundai drivers are encouraged to remove charging cords from their vehicles or at least hide them. PGCPD also suggests drivers consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or another theft-prevention device.

