3 people shocked after coming into contact with power line

Officials say they believe the three people to be family members.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three people were taken to an area hospital after coming into contact with power lines in Anne Arundel County Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Anne Arundel Fire Department, crews were called to the 1600 block of Shady Side Road just after 5:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they learned three people had been shocked after coming into contact with a power line.

There is no word on how the people came into contact with the power lines but officials say this was not a work-related incident.

Earlier this month, two people were shocked by power lines while working in Loudoun County, Virginia. The two adults, only identified as men, were taken to an area hospital for help with life-threatening injuries.

