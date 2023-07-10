3 people hurt after helicopter crash in Waldorf

The people in the helicopter informed authorities that they were surveying power lines when they experienced engine failure.

WALDORF, Md. — Three people have been hospitalized after a helicopter crash in Waldorf, Maryland Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10:35 a.m., troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Maytide Street and Carthage Court after receiving a report of a helicopter crash.

During the initial investigation, troopers met with the people who were inside the helicopter. They told police that they were surveying power lines when they experienced engine failure and attempted to land in a field or retaining pond area behind Carthage Court and Maytide Street.

Three people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash. They were all taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The severity of those injuries is not yet known.

Police said the helicopter is a Hughes Model 369D and is owned by Haverfield Aviation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified of the crash. They will be investigating the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also provided information about the crash.