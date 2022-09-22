x
Maryland

3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall

All of the men have non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed.

The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still working to confirm any details on potential suspects. No identifying information about the victims has been released. 

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this story when additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.

Residents in Prince George's County share their thoughts on the curfew that will be enforced for minors. 

Prince George's County Executive Alsobrooks announced Monday that a curfew banning teenagers from public places late at night would start to be enforced, citing a spike in gun violence and carjackings. Teens under the age of 17 are required to be in their homes between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Teenagers out during those hours must be with an adult.  

