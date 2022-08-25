3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment complex

Police are working to figure out what led to the deaths of the three men.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A death investigation is underway in Hyattsville after three men were found unconscious outside of an apartment building late Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Queens Chapel Road, nearby Lancer Drive, after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

At the scene, EMS found the three men outside the building unconscious and not breathing. Medics administered Narcan and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive them.

According to police, there was no visible evidence of trauma to their bodies.

The identities of the men have not been released

If you have information about this case, please call the City of Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060. Witnesses do not need to provide their name to leave a tip.