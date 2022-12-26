3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

Some lanes were closed as a result of the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured.

The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.

All three individuals who were injured were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed.

Police have not yet said what could have caused the crash, or released any identifying information about the people who were injured.

It's the second time Monday that a five-car pile-up happened in our region.

A driver fled the scene of the crash in Prince George's County, Maryland where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said.

The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue.

D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the Prince George’s County Fire Department with the crash, helping to extricate a person who was "severely pinned" in a vehicle.

A small plane ran crashed in the icy water in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Monday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

First responders say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of 3000 Stonehenge Drive. The plane went into Beards Creek.