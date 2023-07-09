3 injured after car collides with school bus carrying 30 students on board

Three adults, two from the car that hit the bus and the school bus driver, were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Multiple people were injured after a car collided with a school bus in Gaithersburg Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, crews were dispatched to the area of Miller Fall Road and Muncaster Mill Road for a reported crash involving a school bus with children on board.

When first responders arrived, they learned that 30 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The children were all ok and transferred to another Montgomery County Public School bus following the crash.

Three adults, two from the car that hit the bus and the school bus driver, were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

