At least 3 injured in Prince George's County blaze

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames shooting from the roof of the Lanham apartment building.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three people have been sent to the hospital, including a firefighter after a large fire at an apartment building in Lanham, Maryland.

Prince George's County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a call of a fire around 1:55 a.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found flames on the second floor of the building shooting from the roof of the apartment building. The size of the flames led to crews on the scene calling a second and third alarm, to allow for more firefighters to help put out the blaze, according to Prince George's County Public Information Officer Mike Yourishin.

At one point firefighters had to leave the building and fight the fire from the outside because of the intensity of the flames, Yourishin said.

Yourishin said two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The nature of those injuries is not known at this time.

Firefighters say all visible fire is out and crews remain on scene Friday morning monitoring the fire and extinguishing hot spots.

Yourishin estimates about 60 people have been displaced by the blaze. The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is helping those who have been displaced.