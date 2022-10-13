'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help.
Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27 years ago, officers with the sheriff's office responded to a logging road off of Covington Road in Brandywine after receiving a report of a dead boy. At the scene, officers found a boy, identified as Sterling Emmanuel Settle, suffering from gunshot wounds.
His death was ruled a homicide.
At the time of his death, Sterling was 14 years old and a 9th grader at Oxon Hill High School. He was last seen in Prince George's County near his Oxon Hill home on Oct. 9, 1995.
Sterling's case remains unsolved and officers are asking for help from the public to bring justice to Sterling and his family.
If you have information to share or would like to share anonymously, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
