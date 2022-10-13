'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved

At the time of his death, Sterling was 14 years old and a 9th grader at Oxon Hill High School.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27 years ago, officers with the sheriff's office responded to a logging road off of Covington Road in Brandywine after receiving a report of a dead boy. At the scene, officers found a boy, identified as Sterling Emmanuel Settle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

At the time of his death, Sterling was 14 years old and a 9th grader at Oxon Hill High School. He was last seen in Prince George's County near his Oxon Hill home on Oct. 9, 1995.

(1/5) Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. pic.twitter.com/W8CCM5Ox9G — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) October 13, 2022

Sterling's case remains unsolved and officers are asking for help from the public to bring justice to Sterling and his family.