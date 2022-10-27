25-year-old Bowie man charged for possession of child porn

The investigation into Joshua Ramsey's alleged child porn possession began in July. After searching his electronics, police arrested him Thursday morning.

BOWIE, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of possession of child porn, they announced Thursday.

Joshua Ramsey has been taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Police served Ramsey a search warrant and in a preliminary review, discovered multiple child porn files in his possession. The discovery is the latest development of the investigation that began in July. Ramsey was arrested Thursday morning.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officials specified that the task force is a combined law enforcement effort that includes police departments across Maryland. It's made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.