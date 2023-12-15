22-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Rockville

22-year-old Kevin Orihuela, has been charged with homicide by Motor Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville man faces up to 15 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash.

22-year-old Kevin Orihuela, has been charged with Homicide by Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol.

On August 14, 2022, Orihuela overindulged during a birthday celebration with friends. In the court document, it states that Orihuela went to a restaurant at the Pike & Rose Center to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Surveillance videos from the restaurant showed the group ordered ‘bottomless mimosas’ and over the course of two hours, Orihuela had 11 mimosas.

In the video, you can see Orihuela showing signs of intoxication and disorientation. He kept laying his head on the table and in his hands moments before it was time to leave.

He then got in his car and began speeding. According to the data recorder from his car, Orihuela was going 70 mph in a 40 mph speed limit zone.

When he reached the intersection of Josiah Henson Parkway and the exit ramp from Route 355 he collided with the victim, 62-year-old Noel Powell.

Powell was rushed to Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Powell was finishing his shift as a security supervisor at the time of the crash.

Orihuela was also taken to the hospital. Despite his claims of being sober and driving the speed limit, medical records showed that his Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were at a .14 an hour after the crash occurred.

When officers arrived and drew his blood, his alcohol levels were still over the limit at .09, four hours after the crash and long after Powell was pronounced dead.