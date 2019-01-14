COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two separate tractor trailer crashes shut down the ramp from Southbound I-95 to the Inner Loop of the Beltway in College Park Monday morning, officials said.

One of the crashes involves a jackknifed tractor trailer. The other tractor trailer slid against the jersey wall.

One of the tractor trailers has been removed. The second has been moved to the shoulder, Maryland State police said.

Crews are currently salting the ramp.

Traffic in the area is now getting by to the left of the remaining tractor trailer.

The crashes caused major backup in the area for a couple of hours.