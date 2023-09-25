77-year-old man attacked, teenage suspects leave in his car

Police say the 77-year-old victim was getting out of his car when the two suspects walked up and demanded his wallet and car keys.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two teens are facing charges in connection to a carjacking in Silver Spring over the weekend.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Upper Marlboro, are responsible for carjacking a 77-year-old man on Friday.

Just before 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive. When they arrived, they learned the 77-year-old victim was getting out of his 2018 Toyota Corolla when the two suspects walked up and demanded his wallet and car keys.

Police say the teens hit the victim before taking off in his car.

Hours later, Bowie City Police were called to the 15600 block of East Haven Court for reports of three people trying to break into a car. When officers arrived, they apprehended the 17-year-old suspect, while two others were seen leaving in the stolen Toyota Corolla.

After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed the stolen car and attempted to run away. Both suspects were taken into custody, including the driver who was identified as the 15-year-old suspect involved in the earlier carjacking.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility where he is currently being held for an unrelated incident. The 17-year-old suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

WATCH NEXT: Attempted carjacking caught on camera in DC