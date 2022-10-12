2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

No one was struck by the gunfire, but several vehicles and residences were damaged in the shooting.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year.

On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but several vehicles and residences were damaged in the shooting. Witnesses informed police that they saw four men fleeing the scene into the woods at the end of Marlton Court.

At the time, officers searched the area in an attempt to locate the suspects, however efforts were unsuccessful. Police were able to collect shell casings from the shooting for evidence.