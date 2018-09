SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two senior citizens were found dead in a car Tuesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Around 7:15 a.m. Montgomery County police responded to the 200 block of St. Lawrence Drive. When they arrived, they found a senior man and a senior woman dead.

Police are investigating both deaths as a double suicide.

The investigation continues.

UPDATE: MCP Major Crimes detectives investigating deaths in 200 blk. of St. Lawrence Drive in Silver Spring as a double suicide of a senior adult male and a senior adult female. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) September 18, 2018

