PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md --Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle fell from a bridge onto another road on Sunday.

Prince George’s Co. police are still investigating the incident that occurred in the area of BW Parkway and Kenilworth Avenue.

Spokesperson Mark Brady described the incident as “unusual.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation and this story will be updated.

