2 people shot in Upper Marlboro, police work to find motive

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in an unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 14700 block of Willoughby Road around 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. One of the victims, identified as 22-year-old Amarnae Smith of Baltimore, died at the scene of the shooting. The second victim was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers should refer to case number 23-0050480. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by PGPD for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.